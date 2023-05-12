Notification Settings

Police move to seal up house near Shrewsbury

By David TooleyShrewsburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have sealed up a house near Shrewsbury, working in partnership with a housing organisation.

Picture: Shrewsbury Police
Picture: Shrewsbury Police

Officers in the county town said they took the action on Friday morning in a village in partnership with Homes Plus.

A spokesman for Shrewsbury Police tweeted: "Officers from Shrewsbury's Rural Safer Neighbourhood Teams have closed an address this morning in one of our villages in partnership with Homes Plus."

Shrewsbury police have been asked for more details.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

