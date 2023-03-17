Notification Settings

Police appeal for information after stolen trailer is recovered

By David Tooley

Police are appealing for information after a white box trailer was stolen but later recovered in Telford earlier this month.

Picture: Police
Picture: Police

Officers say the trailer had the livery 'JH HICKS Demolition' on the sides of the vehicle when it was stolen from the roadside of the A5 between 5.30pm and 9.15pm on March 1.

The trailer was recovered on the evening of March 3 from a location near the Humbers, Donnington.

Pc Berwyn Pratt, of West Mercia Police, said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of this piece of equipment or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle."

If you have information about this or any other suspected crime, let West Mercia Police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00276_I_02032023 or 22/20879/23.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

