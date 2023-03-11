Drug dealing, drinking, begging and shoplifting - Rough sleepers keep rangers busy in Shrewsbury

But, according to a report, better behaviour is being instilled among homeless people causing anti-social behaviour in Shrewsbury.

It comes after the new "Reset" plan to try and reduce drug and alcohol deaths among the county's rough sleepers was launched this week.

In the latest Shrewsbury Town Council report, its says security are still busy dealing with crime committed by homeless people.

The report says: "Town Rangers continue to be busy addressing issues associated with rough sleepers. This includes, drug taking and dealing, drinking alcohol on the streets, begging and shoplifting. They have started to instil a regime of better behaviour. Town Rangers carry out joint patrols with various organisations to improve intelligence knowledge and skillset."

Earlier this year a report described the number of incidents of violence against women and girls in the Quarry as "disturbing". More than £168,000 in Safer Streets cash - provided by the region's police and crime commissioner John Campion - is being used to try and tackle a variety of crimes taking place in the town centre including County Lines drug dealing.

Last summer the town council bolstered security in the Quarry and brought in taxi marshals for the night time economy.

"The next quarterly meeting is scheduled for April," the report adds. "This includes officers from the town council and the (Shrewsbury) BID as well as representatives from Prosecure (security firm). These meetings allow for activity to be re-targeted to maximise the benefit of the resource."

West Mercia Police chief constable Pippa Mills and Mr Campion visited Shrewsbury at the end of 2022 to see how the Safer Streets project was working and discuss another funding bid.

"Since the visit in December there have been further conversations with the office of the police and crime commissioner to help support longer term sustainability of the service," adds the report.

"Public attitude to all three elements of the Safer Streets project is excellent with people saying they feel much safer in the town centre and the park."