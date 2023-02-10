Teenager ordered to stop anti-social behaviour by police in Broseley

Broseley town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Police have responded to a recent increase in anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Broseley by slapping a level two warning on the teenager for "seriously interfering with the quality of life of others."

A spokesman for the police team covering Broseley and Much Wenlock said: "There has been a recent increase in ASB in the Broseley area, tonight a 14-year-old has been served with an ASB level two warning for seriously interfering with the quality of life of others."

Antisocial behaviour orders can be used to stop anyone aged 10 or over from harassing, causing alarm or distress to other people who aren't in the same household. An order can be issued for at least two years and lists what they must stop doing.

Level two warnings are made when there is no immediate threat but can cover issues including noise, damage to property and drug dealing.

Police were notified of two instances on Saturday, February 4, where a group of four to six youths were seen to be repeatedly kicking a door and throwing stones at a bus in Broseley.

At the time PCSO Malcolm Goddard from Broseley and Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "This behaviour is unacceptable and could have serious consequences.

Another recent incident was a paint attack on a business.

A hardware shop was subjected to the attack on January 9 when black gloss paint was thrown against the shop front, all over the windows and the surrounding wood.

The shop, Broseley Hardware, which replaced a long-standing business called Hurdley's Hardware on the High Street, had just opened.

The attack was followed by calls from residents for CCTV to be installed in the town.

David Kelly, who lives in Broseley, said: "I urge Broseley Town Council to consider CCTV in the town."

But the mayor of the town council, councillor Ian West, said the incident wasn't indicative of a wider issue of antisocial behaviour in the town and rejected calls for CCTV cameras.

He said: "I would firstly say, of course, we do have antisocial behaviour but no worse than any other town."