Some Shrewsbury companies don't realise town's CCTV is monitored 24/7, says business chief

Businesses have been told that CCTV in Shrewsbury's town centre is monitored 24/7

Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) said that some traders were not aware that that the cameras are constantly monitored.

It comes as more CCTV cameras are being brought in for the town's centre – thanks to 'Safer Streets' funding from West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, announced last July.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison for Shrewsbury BID, said: “Shrewsbury has a well-earned reputation for being a safe and enjoyable place to live, work and visit, and it’s important that we continue to work together to ensure it remains so.

“We wanted to highlight that the CCTV system is monitored 24/7 by Shropshire Council, as from speaking to businesses it’s become clear that some people don’t necessarily realise that it is.

“Additional cameras are soon to be installed, which will improve coverage even more, and the CCTV office works closely with police to monitor and prevent potential issues.

“The Shrewsbury Watch radio system is also connected to the CCTV office, meaning there is a really strong town-wide approach to clamping down on any issues as soon as they occur.

“The Shrewsbury Watch radio system connects CCTV operatives, businesses, Shrewsbury Rangers, and police to be able to communicate quickly and prevent and detect crime.”

Danielle DiTella, director of The Loopy Shrew and Darwin’s Townhouse, said: “Shrewsbury is a fantastic place to run a business, but like everywhere there are occasional issues of anti-social behaviour and crime, which is why we value a comprehensive CCTV system so highly.

“It’s reassuring to know that the cameras are always monitored, and even better to know that the system is being expanded to make the town even more secure in future.”

Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for resources, added: “The Shrewsbury CCTV is a really important way of helping to reduce anti-social behaviour in the town and to help people feel safe, so we’re proud that our team play a vital role by monitoring and maintaining it.”

The additional CCTV is being installed as part of an investment of almost £550,000 in projects across Shropshire designed to make communities safer.

Match funding is being provided from the Police and Crime Commissioner, Shropshire County Council, Shrewsbury Town Council, Shrewsbury BID, Shrewsbury Watch, West Mercia Police, Shrewsbury Street Pastors and Shropshire Community Safety Partnership.