Friends' shock at mystery death of Shropshire RAF man in New Zealand bush

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of Adrian Humphreys' body at Bushlands campsite in Tangarakau on New Zealand's North Island.

The former pupil of Manor School in Telford was found in the sparsely populated area on May 7.

It is believed that Mr Humphreys' sister was travelling from the UK to repatriate his body.

Mr Humphreys, 57, studied at New College in Wellington, and lived in Broadway, Ketley, before joining the RAF. He became a citizen of New Zealand in 2013, and had worked for the White Cross Health group as an anaesthetist for the past eight years.

Tangarakau is about 70 miles north-west of the city of New Plymouth, in one of the most isolated parts of the country. It is reached through a road known as the Forgotten World Highway, a two-and-a-half hour drive from the city.

Horses and farm animals graze freely next to the dirt and gravel road, while there are a number of small holiday homes around the hills of the campsite.

Several residents near the site were moved out of their homes by police while enquiries took place.

Det Insp Craig Sheridan confirmed officers had finished their forensic examination of the campsite, but had yet to speak to everyone they believed were in the Tangarakau Valley at the time of Mr Humphreys’ death.

Mr Sheridan said there would continue to be a police presence in the area.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and we have a lot more work to do to understand the full circumstances of exactly what occurred and who was involved,” he said.

Mr Humphreys' former RAF colleague, who also now works for White Cross Health in New Zealand, spoke of his sadness at his old friend's loss.

"I met him a couple of times in 2019 and he hadn’t changed from the old days," he said.