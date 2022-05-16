Murder investigation after Shropshire man's body found in New Zealand

Adrian Humphreys, who is believed to have lived in Wellington, Telford, before emigrating, was found dead at Bushlands campsite in Tangarakau.

The 57-year-old, who lived in the city of Rotorua on New Zealand's North Island, was found at the campsite on May 7.

He had worked as an anaesthetic technician for Southern Cross Healthcare for eight years, having previously served with the RAF.

The campsite is in one of the most isolated parts of the country and is a two-and-a-half hour drive from New Plymouth.

Police said there were a number of people staying in tents and cabins on the night before Mr Humphreys’ body was discovered.

Southern Cross Healthcare chief executive Chris White spoke of his sadness at Mr Humphreys’ death.

“The entire Southern Cross Healthcare family is shocked and saddened by Adrian’s sudden death,” Mr White said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and to our Rotorua hospital team, who have lost a much respected and valued member.”