Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Murder investigation after Shropshire man's body found in New Zealand

By Mark AndrewsCrimePublished:

A murder investigation has been launched after a man from Shropshire has been found dead at a remote campsite in New Zealand.

Adrian Humphreys, who is believed to have lived in Wellington, Telford, before emigrating, was found dead at Bushlands campsite in Tangarakau.

The 57-year-old, who lived in the city of Rotorua on New Zealand's North Island, was found at the campsite on May 7.

He had worked as an anaesthetic technician for Southern Cross Healthcare for eight years, having previously served with the RAF.

The campsite is in one of the most isolated parts of the country and is a two-and-a-half hour drive from New Plymouth.

Police said there were a number of people staying in tents and cabins on the night before Mr Humphreys’ body was discovered.

Southern Cross Healthcare chief executive Chris White spoke of his sadness at Mr Humphreys’ death.

“The entire Southern Cross Healthcare family is shocked and saddened by Adrian’s sudden death,” Mr White said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and to our Rotorua hospital team, who have lost a much respected and valued member.”

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his loved ones and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Crime
News
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News