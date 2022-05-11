250 cannabis plants seized by police during raid of Telford home

Telford Police said it was the third similar raid in as many months

The South Telford Neighbourhood Policing Team said officers had raided a property at Southgate in the Sutton Hill area of the town.

Police said it was the third found by the team in the past three months, and have appealed for the public to report any signs of potential cannabis farms.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "On Thursday, May 5, officers from the South Telford Neighbourhood Policing Team disrupted another cannabis grown in Sutton Hill.

"This the third cannabis grow in as many months that has been executed by the team.

"The warrant was executed at an address in Southgate, Sutton Hill at around 9am whereby approximately 250 plants of suspected cannabis were seized from the address, all at differing stages of growth.

"People can help us deal with drug crime and the associated anti-social behaviour that goes with it.

"The public are our eyes and ears, and no one knows better than the residents about what is going on in a neighbourhood or community.