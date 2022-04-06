Suspected drug dealers arrested after door cut off in Shrewsbury police raid

Officers cut through the front door with a chainsaw

The 40-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were detained when police executed a warrant at a property in Bridgeford Way, Monkmoor, where they seized a quantity of Class A drugs, cash and mobile phones.

Officers used a chainsaw to cut through the front door of the house on Tuesday.

The man and the woman have since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Sergeant Ingrid Tozer, of West Mercia Police, said: “We continue to work hard to keep drugs off our streets and reduce crime and anti-social behaviour that blights the lives of people in our communities.

“By working closely with housing associations and partner agencies we can tackle issues at the earliest opportunity.

“We urge anyone with concerns about crime to please get in touch, we act on all reports we receive.”

You can report any concerns by calling 101 or visiting the force website.