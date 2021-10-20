Man admits killing 'kind and caring great granddad'

John Bathers was killed last month

Ashley Sumner, of Berwyn View, Ellesmere admitted the unlawful killing of 80-year-old John Bathers during a brief appearance at Stafford Crown Court yesterday.

Sumner also entered guilty pleas to taking a Honda Jazz without consent at Oswestry on September 6 this year, and driving the same vehicle other than in accordance with a licence on the B5069 at St Martins. He also pleaded guilty to driving the car while having no insurance.

The facts of the case were not opened by the Crown and Sumner was remanded in custody for sentencing at a different court on December 3.

Police and forensic teams outside a house in St Martins

Adjourning the case for the preparation of a Probation Service report, Judge Kristina Montgomery QC said: “I think a report regarding dangerousness should be prepared. There may be many reasons why that will be not a consideration at the sentencing exercise but I still think it is something that the Probation Service should have the opportunity to opine upon, in case that does become relevant.”

In a statement issued last month, the family of Mr Bathers, of St Martins, said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved dad, granddad and great granddad.