Tributes paid to 'kind, caring great granddad' killed in Shropshire

John Bathers, 80, died in hospital on Wednesday, September 8, after suffering injuries at a house in Oak Drive, St Martins, two days earlier.
Police launched an investigation into his death and have charged a man with killing him.
Ashley Sumner, 31, of Berwyn View, Ellesmere, is accused of manslaughter, taking a car without consent and driving a motor vehicle not in accordance with a licence.
He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on September 13 and was remanded to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on October 11.
A statement released on behalf of Mr Bathers' family said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved dad, grandad and great grandad.
“We will remember him as a kind and caring man who was dearly loved by his family. We will miss him deeply and he will always be in our hearts.
“We would now respectfully request that we are given privacy to allow us the time and space to grieve.”