Tributes paid to 'kind, caring great granddad' killed in Shropshire

John Bathers

John Bathers, 80, died in hospital on Wednesday, September 8, after suffering injuries at a house in Oak Drive, St Martins, two days earlier.

Police launched an investigation into his death and have charged a man with killing him.

Ashley Sumner, 31, of Berwyn View, Ellesmere, is accused of manslaughter, taking a car without consent and driving a motor vehicle not in accordance with a licence.

He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on September 13 and was remanded to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on October 11.

A statement released on behalf of Mr Bathers' family said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved dad, grandad and great grandad.

“We will remember him as a kind and caring man who was dearly loved by his family. We will miss him deeply and he will always be in our hearts.