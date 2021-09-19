Police appeal after 17-year-old found dead on county road

Police are appealing for people with information to come forward

West Mercia Police said the 17-year-old had been found in Brampton Road at Bishop's Castle in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Detectives investigating the death said they believe the victim had been walking along the road when he was hit by a vehicle.

They have appealed for witnesses, or anyone with information to come forward.

A statement from the force said: "The body of the 17-year-old was discovered in the road in Brampton Road, Bishops Castle, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"While cause of death has yet to be fully established, the young man is believed to have been struck by a vehicle while he was walking along the road, causing him to suffer fatal injuries."

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones urged anyone with information to contact police.

He said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the young man’s family at this incredibly difficult and upsetting time.

"Our enquiries are continuing and we’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him walking along Brampton Road.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage or who may have witnessed any vehicles or people in the area acting suspiciously during this time."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or visit the West Mercia Police website, quoting incident 00140i of September 19.