£10,000 Covid fines for Telford pub and industrial unit which allowed gathering of 50 people

The pub, which has not been named by West Mercia Police, was issued the fine last week after it allowed households to mix.

Two tables in the venue were found to be made up of people from different households. Individual fines were also issued to the people on both tables.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night police attended a gathering of about 50 people at an industrial unit in Dawley Bank.

Along with a number of individual fines, police confirmed the organiser was fined £10,000.

Telford Policing Commander, Superintendent Jim Baker, said: “I’ve been really pleased with the co-operation and understanding we’ve had from members of the public in relation to the Covid-19 regulations so far and it is disappointing we have had to issue these fines.

“The restrictions that have been placed on us have meant it has been a difficult year for everyone and we know that Christmas will look very different for a lot of people this year.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy the festive season, but please do so safely and within the regulations.

“It is now as important as ever we all do our bit to stay safe and protect ourselves, our family and our friends.”