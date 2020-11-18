New HD CCTV system installed in Ludlow to help make town safer

By Lisa O'BrienLudlowCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A new CCTV system has been installed in Ludlow to help make the town safer.

It is thanks to funding from Ludlow Town Council and West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

The new state of the art system has seen more than 30 cameras of HD quality installed throughout the town.

Sergeant Damien Kelly, from the safer neighbourhood team for south Shropshire, said: “Ludlow is already a relatively safe place and the new CCTV system will help make the town even safer.

“The improved quality means it will make it much easier to identify those who are involved in crime and disorder which should hopefully act as a deterrent in the first place as the likelihood is anyone who is involved in crime will be identified.”

Mr Campion said: “I have prioritised funding for CCTV across West Mercia during my term as commissioner, and I am pleased to support the delivery of an effective, efficient and sustainable network for Ludlow.

“CCTV has a huge role to play in crime prevention, and also identifying and bringing to justice the perpetrators of crime.

"It also has the benefit of making communities feel safer.”

Crime
News
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Politics
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News