'Grey racers' are clocking up speeding offences

The statistics, released by insurance comparison site Moneysupermarket, reveal that one in 20 motorists in the TF and SY postcode areas have points on their licences, compared to a national average of 10 per cent.

Of these, by far the majority are for speeding, which accounts for 80.1 per cent of convictions in the Telford postcode area, and 77.7 per cent in Shrewsbury.

Perhaps challenging conventional stereotypes, the figures also show that younger drivers are far less likely to have points on their licence for speeding than middle-aged or elderly drivers.

Just 0.5 per cent of drivers aged 17-19 had points for speeding on their licence, accounting for 48 per cent of all motoring offences committed by this age group. The percentage of motorists with points for speeding rises steadily before peaking in the 40-49 age group, where 7.8 per cent of drivers had to declare convictions.

The figure then begins to fall slightly, with 7.6 drivers in the 50-64 age bracket having to declare speeding offences, and 5.1 per cent of drivers aged over 65 having to do the same.

Speeding as a proportion of offences committed rises steadily as drivers get older, accounting for 93 per cent of offences among the over 65s.

The research, based on nearly six million car insurance enquiries from MoneySuperMarket, combined with driving licence data from the DVLA, also showed the impact driving offences can have on insurance premiums.

A first driving offence typically adds £139 to car insurance costs, with a second conviction adding a further 15 per cent, or an additional £145 to the cost.

The research showed that those who have to declare motoring offences also have fewer car insurance options available to them.

It showed that an inquiry from a driver with a clean licences would typically generate up to 80 quotes, whereas those with four or five offences would were likely to only receive six to 10 quotes.

Dave Merrick, of Moneysupermarket, said: “Driving offences that lead to points on a driver’s licence can have a big impact on car insurance costs, as well as impacting the number of car insurance options to choose from.

"Our research shows that per cent of enquirers in Telford and Shrewsbury have committed at least one driving offence, most commonly speeding, which means they may be seeing fewer car insurance options.