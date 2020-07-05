Murder suspects arrested after death of man in Wellington

The man, whose age and identity have not yet been confirmed, died in Charlton Street on Saturday morning.

A man, aged 29, and woman, 27, were arrested on Saturday evening on suspicion of his murder and remained in custody on Sunday afternoon.

Much of Charlton Street and Midland Mews was cordoned off yesterday after the man died at around 7.45am.

Police at the scene in Wellington

West Mercia Police said they called to reports of a man being in cardiac arrest and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ambulances attended and left the scene around two hours later as detectives began their investigation.

Police vans and tape blocked off the entrance to Midland Mews from Charlton Street on Saturday and the residents' car park was also cordoned off as forensic investigators scoured the scene.

Neighbours in the area reported that a man had been attacked but police only confirmed that the man's death was being treated as murder today.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "A man aged 29 and woman, aged 27, were taken into custody yesterday evening where they currently remain while the investigation continues."