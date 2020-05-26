Four in custody over Shrewsbury 'hammer and axe attack'

Shrewsbury Police confirmed that all four had been arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident which took place at Bicton Heath just before Midday on Monday.

All four arrested are currently in custody. They are two men, aged 54 and 35, and two women, aged 46 and 27.

One man was taken to hospital after the incident with what were described as multiple injuries. He has subsequently been released.

Police said the man's injuries were consistent with being attacked with a golf club but neighbours reported seeing men carrying an axe and a hammer.

Armed police had been sent to Bicton Heath after reports a man was seen carrying an axe in The Paddocks, off Gains Park Way, just before midday.

The road leading to The Paddocks and The Ridings was closed near the Onslow Inn and remained shut for several hours, with nobody being allowed in or out.

Blood and glass was left in front of a house which is believed to have had its front door smashed off during the attack.