Armed police sent to Shrewsbury after violent attack

West Mercia Police is yet to comment on the incident in Bowbrook where a man is understood to have been attacked with weapons.

Officers arrived at The Paddocks, off Gains Park Way, at around midday and were still at the scene late into the afternoon.

Blood and glass was left in front of a house which is believed to have had its front door smashed off.

The road leading to The Paddocks and The Ridings was closed near the Onslow Inn and remained closed at 4pm, with nobody being allowed in or out.

Officers said the road would remain shut "for the foreseeable future".

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service are also believed to have been at the scene.

This is the scene off Gains Park Way in #Shrewsbury pic.twitter.com/s0wgFTDpla — Rory Smith (@RorySmith_Star) May 25, 2020

Police won't say what it relates to, what time it happened or if it is still ongoing, just that the road will be closed "for the foreseeable future" and that some residents have been turned away. Reports of ambulances in the area but again, no info on why... #Shrewsbury pic.twitter.com/yxAZFdcbER — Rory Smith (@RorySmith_Star) May 25, 2020

The road closed leads to The Ridings and The Paddocks, just next to The Onslow Inn #Shrewsbury pic.twitter.com/C3nmejhZx1 — Rory Smith (@RorySmith_Star) May 25, 2020

West Mercia Police has been contacted for more information.