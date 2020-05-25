Advertising
Armed police sent to Shrewsbury after violent attack
Armed police descended on a Shrewsbury suburb and closed a road after a violent attack this afternoon.
West Mercia Police is yet to comment on the incident in Bowbrook where a man is understood to have been attacked with weapons.
Officers arrived at The Paddocks, off Gains Park Way, at around midday and were still at the scene late into the afternoon.
Blood and glass was left in front of a house which is believed to have had its front door smashed off.
The road leading to The Paddocks and The Ridings was closed near the Onslow Inn and remained closed at 4pm, with nobody being allowed in or out.
Officers said the road would remain shut "for the foreseeable future".
Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service are also believed to have been at the scene.
West Mercia Police has been contacted for more information.
