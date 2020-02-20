Three teenagers arrested after 16-year-old boy stabbed in Telford

A 14-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the incident which took place in Telford Town Park at about 2.20pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent a paramedic before the victim was airlifted to hospital where his condition is serious but stable.

Police said the three arrested are currently being held in custody.

Detective Sergeant Danielle Logan of West Mercia Police said: "There is currently a cordon in place in Telford Town Park with additional officers in the area as we carry out our enquiries.

"If anyone does have any information that may assist, I would ask them to please get in contact with us."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a stabbing in Telford Park at 2.29pm this afternoon.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a teenage male who had been stabbed.

Advertising

"He was treated for serious injuries before being airlifted to hospital for further assessment.”

Anyone with any information should contact DS Logan on 101 on the extension 7712136.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org