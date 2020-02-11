Man involved in Telford gang attack warned over probation meetings

Pauls Skapars, 20, was given a 12-month community order and fined £350 last May for assault occasioning grievous bodily harm after he and two others attacked two men in a McDonald's car park in Telford.

That offence took place in April 2017, and as part of his conditions, Skapars had to attend probation service meetings.

He was brought before Shrewsbury Crown Court for a breach of his community order, but pleaded not guilty.

The court heard his attendance record has not been good, and he was told in no uncertain terms by Judge Anthony Lowe that if it doesn’t improve he will be facing jail time.

He told Skapars, of Ketley Park Road, Telford: “Stop messing the probation service around. If you come back to court for breaching the order, you’d better pack a bag.”

A new court date is yet to be set for Skapars.