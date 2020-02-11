Menu

Advertising

Man involved in Telford gang attack warned over probation meetings

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | Crime | Published:

A thug who attacked a man in a gang described as like “hyenas” has been told to pack his bags for jail if he keeps missing probation meetings.

Pauls Skapars, 20, was given a 12-month community order and fined £350 last May for assault occasioning grievous bodily harm after he and two others attacked two men in a McDonald's car park in Telford.

That offence took place in April 2017, and as part of his conditions, Skapars had to attend probation service meetings.

He was brought before Shrewsbury Crown Court for a breach of his community order, but pleaded not guilty.

The court heard his attendance record has not been good, and he was told in no uncertain terms by Judge Anthony Lowe that if it doesn’t improve he will be facing jail time.

He told Skapars, of Ketley Park Road, Telford: “Stop messing the probation service around. If you come back to court for breaching the order, you’d better pack a bag.”

A new court date is yet to be set for Skapars.

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Bridgnorth.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News