Second man arrested after teenager stabbed in Telford

The 18-year-old man was attacked in St John Street, Wellington, at 2.55am yesterday.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Today West Mercia Police confirmed an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. Both are in police custody.

Detectives have released details of another man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Yasar Mehmood, 33, of Windsor Road, in Wellington, is believed to have been in the area at the time and may have information that can assist with police enquiries.

Yasar Mehmood

Mr Mehmood, or anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 66s 271219 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.