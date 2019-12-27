Menu

Teenager left with 'life-changing' injuries in Telford stabbing - and man arrested

By Nick Humphreys | Wellington | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

A teenager has sustained "life-changing" injuries after being stabbed in Telford in the early hours of this morning.

St John Street, Wellington. Photo: Google StreetView.

The 18-year-old man was rushed to hospital after the incident, which happened in St John Street, Wellington, at 2.55am.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Map of the area:

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “We know there were a number of people in the area at the time and I would ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 66s 271219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

