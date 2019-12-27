Teenager left with 'life-changing' injuries in Telford stabbing - and man arrested

The 18-year-old man was rushed to hospital after the incident, which happened in St John Street, Wellington, at 2.55am.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “We know there were a number of people in the area at the time and I would ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to get in contact.”

