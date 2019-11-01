Two vehicles set alight on Telford estate just one week after five-car blaze

A car and a van were set alight in Brackenfield, Brookside at about 3.45am today, says Shropshire Fire.

The Fire & Rescue Service sent a fire engine and an investigation officer from Tweedale and officers from West Mercia Police also attended.

The news comes after residents on the estate watched on in horror just last week as car after car was set on fire, including in Brackenfield.

People rushed out into the street in the early hours of October 23 as five cars went up in flames.

One of the cars rolled 100 yards down a hill and smashed through a garden fence.

Anyone with any information on the fires should contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 73S011119.

Anyone with information on last week's five-car incident should quote reference number 13S231019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.