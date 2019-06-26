Telford owner's anger after Monty the cat shot with air gun

Monty the Maine Coon returned home this morning with a wound on his side, and his owner Victoria Smith said he may not pull through the operation to remove the pellet.

Victoria lives in Madeley with Monty, Kitty the cat and two dogs.

She said: "It happened between 6am and 9.15 in the area around Madeley High Street.

"Monty came in and there was fresh blood dripping from a wound on his flank.

See also:

"It had literally just happened. The pellet entered on his back flank and it didn't exit but it went right through to the other side.

"Luckily I got him to the vet straight away, within two hours of it happening.

Advertising

"The vet has called me and confirmed he had been shot.

"I'm hoping he will be okay, it's not 100 per cent he will be."

'Shocked'

Victoria took Monty to the Haygate Veterinary Centre in Madeley, where he will undergo an operation.

Advertising

She said that she now keeps her other pets inside to protect them.

"I'm angry and upset, very shocked. I've not known anything to happen in that area before.

"The cat has lived there for two years with no incidents.

"I don't feel like it's safe. The dog isn't going out, I don't know if someone is shooting from the windows. It's very worrying."

West Mercia Police are investigating and asked anyone with information to contact 101 citing incident number 374s of June 26.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org