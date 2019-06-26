'Callous': Dying dog tied to tree and abandoned in Telford woodland

The poorly black and tan dog was found by a stunned passer-by who called the RSPCA to report it.

Now investigators have launched an appealing for information to find the ‘callous’ person who left the elderly pooch tied to a branch.

The cross breed was found collapsed and tied with a red lead on land off Onny Grove off Redhill Way, in Donnington, by a dog walker at about 6.30pm on June 19.

RSPCA Inspector Nayman Dunderdale took the elderly dog, which was struggling to stand, for emergency veterinary treatment but X-rays revealed the dog had several large tumours which were causing her to be in pain and the decision was taken to put her to sleep to end her suffering.

Mr Dunderdale said: “The poor dog was just dumped in her hour of need when she was clearly gravely ill.

The dog's distinctive red lead

“She was struggling to stand and kept collapsing. She was obviously in pain but someone just discarded her like a piece of rubbish.

“We have no idea how long she was there for. She had no water or food nearby and she was tied to the branch of a tree which was off the main footpath, so it was lucky she was found or she could have suffered a lingering and lonely death.

“She was thin and weighed about 10kg although she should have weighed about 16kg, and an X-ray revealed she had a number of tumours.

Undergrowth where dog was found

“It seems whoever owned her callously decided to abandon her rather then get the veterinary treatment she obviously needed.

“I am keen to find the person responsible and appealing for anyone who knows who owned this distinctive looking dog - who was not microchipped - to get in touch. She was found wearing a red lead which someone may recognise as well.

“I am also wanting to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area which might help the investigation to contact us.”

The RSPCA appeals line is 0300 1238018.