Pair caught smuggling drugs into Shropshire prison

Former prisoner Leo Connolly received a package containing the Class A drug as well as MDMA crystals and a mix of Class B drugs from ex-partner Dalvinder Wing when she visited him at the Market Drayton jail on November 12, 2017.

When Connolly was heading back to his cell, prison officers noticed something wasn't right, searched him and found he was hiding the package down his trousers. He insisted from the start that he had been threatened and that he and Wing would be hurt if he didn't smuggle the drugs. He said threats were also made that their children would be hurt.

Benjamin Lawrence, prosecuting, said: "The package contained 2.46g of cocaine, 4.93g of MDMA crystals and a 14g mixture of Class B drugs.

"He was interviewed and said he did what he did because of pressure from another prisoner. He was told he must do it or his family would be hurt.

"She said she had seen evidence that he had been subjected to violence in prison. He was serving time for a conviction of robbery."

Connolly, of Langdale Road, Birmingham, and Wing, of Mason Avenue, Leamington Spa, both admitted one charge of conveying drugs into prison.

Cathlyn Orchard, defending Connolly, said: "He told the police straight away about the circumstances. He hasn't sought to hide from his responsibility.

"He was put under considerable pressure to commit this offence. He is a vulnerable young man."

She also said that he had previously had an episode of paranoid schizophrenia.

"Even before this event he was telling the prison that he was being threatened and intimidated, and nothing was done about it," she added.

Ramya Nagesh, defending Wing, said: "The basis of plea sets out the intense pressure she was under. She felt, in this situation, that the only realistic option was to do as she was told."

Judge Peter Barrie said: "This case involves a sentencing exercise which is unusually difficult."

He described the violence and exploitation that goes on in the dealing of drugs a "great concern".

He sentenced both to nine months in prison, suspended for 12 months. They were also ordered to carry out 40 rehabilitation activity days.