Shrewsbury football fan gets five-year banning order for Shrews v Wolves FA Cup trouble

Shane Owen, 26, from Albert Square in Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at the match on January 26, when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court.

Owen was fined £46, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 plus costs of £135, and given a five-year football banning order.

Police have said it was the first prosecution in relation to the match at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Trouble flared as Shrewsbury took a 2-0 lead before Wolves came back and snatched a last-gasp equaliser to force a replay at Molineux, which Wolves won 3-2.

Various missiles were thrown between the two sets of supporters next to block 19 in the ground and several people were arrested.

Shropshire Local Policing Commander Superintendent Mo Lansdale said she welcomed the outcome and confirmed the investigation into the disorder would continue.

She said: "The public can be reassured that the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are likely.

"Violence toward each other, innocent members of the public and police officers or indeed destruction of property will not be tolerated.

"The sentence handed down of a five-year football banning order sends a strong and clear message that the consequences for these mindless actions will be severe."

Supt Lansdale also urged anyone with information about incidents at the match to get in touch.

She said: "I would again appeal to the public for any footage or information, particularly regarding those that went onto the pitch or threw bottles towards the Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters.

"Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents and may have further information is asked to get in touch with the police quoting the incident reference 50S of 25 January 2019."

Information can also be passed on anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org