FA Cup: Wolves 3 Shrewsbury 2 - Report and pictures

The 3-2 Wolves win featured everything, including a remarkable first half of four goals, the visitors falling behind inside 80 seconds and then leading before the break.

The rollercoaster tie, Salop’s seventh of the competition, had 3,131 away fans in dreamland with a clash at Bristol City the prize.

Matt Doherty, whose 93rd minute equaliser denied Town in the home first tie, was the villain again netting twice. Ivan Cavaleiro netted a cool winner after the hour.

But nobody could take away the memories from a night where Salop again went toe-to-toe with Wolves - 60 places higher in the pyramid - just like in the quarter final of 1978/79.

James Bolton’s headed equaliser and Josh Laurent’s long-range hit, that squirmed over John Ruddy, had Shrewsbury believing the impossible was on. But it wasn’t to be.

Despite second-bottom Town’s League One struggles, FA Cup fever had again gripped Shropshire as the ticket sales continued to rise for the Molineux clash.

Shrewsbury edged beyond 3,000 away fans, finishing with more than 3,100 travelling 30 miles down the M54 to the West Midlands, where they commanded the entire lower section of the Steve Bull Stand.

Ricketts had insisted a run in this competition was not a distraction as Salop prepared for their seventh Cup tie of the season. But because of ineligibilities and suspensions Town were without most new signings, while Mat Sadler and Anthony Grant had to sit it out.

Salop were threadbare. Very much with Saturday’s crunch trip to Bristol Rovers in mind, returning Wolves hero Dave Edwards was on the bench, alongside winger Shaun Whalley. They were joined by youngsters James Rowland and Luke Ward, both 17.

Alex Gilliead returned from injury to Town’s XI to play off top scorer Fejiri Okenabirhie. New signing Romain Vincelot made part of the back three with Luke Waterfall and Omar Beckles.

Midfielder Ollie Norburn took the Shrewsbury armband on a huge night, where Salop were hoping someone could have an Ian Atkins moment from 40 years ago, when the clubs met on this stage in the Cup quarter-final.

Their hosts paid Town and the competition more respect with another strong line up full of top flight and international experience.

The setting ahead of kick-off was simply stunning. Away fans and players would have hairs on their necks standing up no doubt, the light show and sound inside Molineux was terrifyingly stunning.

But despite the hopes and dreams, Town were caught cold. Morgan Gibbs-White’s corner was only half-cleared and the recycled ball was swept home by Doherty - blue and amber heart-breaker from the first tie. Just 80 seconds were on the clock.

The packed away end fell silent. Molineux thought it was in for a walk in the park.

Town had to give 3,000-plus Salopians something and boy they did. From the visitors’ first corner, Greg Docherty swung in a superb delivery after Bolton rose to deliver a repeat of his Cup heroics. A superb header into the corner.

The away end was bouncing. Confidence flooded through Salop. The hosts had the better moments, through a Jonny volley and Romain Saiss backheel, but Town were growing.

Shrewsbury, as they have on other grand occasions, grew and looked the part. Knocking it around, growing in confidence, running at Wolves shell-shocked bodies.

The unthinkable came on the stroke of half-time. Laurent in too much room outside the box, low front-post shot, Ruddy could only let it squirm over him and in. Shrewsbury in dreamland.

The visitors had lost Vincelot to injury, with Ryan Sears, 20, sent on. But Ricketts’ men were purring.

Six minutes were added on for a couple of injuries and Doherty was the thorn in Town’s side again. Arnold couldn’t claim a cross and the wing-back bravely headed in.

Molineux was edgy at the beginning of the second period. The hosts had more of the ball but weren’t hurting Shrewsbury. Ricketts’ men comfortably saw out the hour but were soon stung.

It was another avoidable goal. Beckles dallied when he could have cleared - though it did appear Traore grasped the defender back - but Cavaleiro pounced, danced into the box, and finished well.

Ricketts demanded a VAR review for the foul but it was not forthcoming.

The boss sent for Whalley to provide a spark to re-ignite Town. The winger curled over from distance shortly after entering.

Whalley did provide a buzz but Wolves tightened their grip with more possession. When Salop did nick it back Whalley dragged wide from distance.

Salop brought Aaron Amadi-Holloway on add a physical threat in attack as a final roll of the dice.

Arnold made a fine low save to deny sub Raul Jimenez inside the final 10 minutes before Beckles attempted to atone after a slalomed through to the edge of the box before his strike crept the wrong side of the post.

Docherty shot over late on as Town dug really deep but had nothing left. It was a supreme effort but just not enough.

Wolves (3-4-3):

Ruddy; Boly, Coady ©, Bennett; Doherty, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Jonny; Traore (Jimenez, 78), Cavaleiro (Ennis, 89), Costa (Moutinho, 68).

Subs not used: Norris (gk), Neves, Giles, Dendoncker.

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-2-1):

Arnold; Beckles, Waterfall, Vincelot (Sears, 38); Bolton, Norburn, Laurent, Haynes; Docherty, Gilliead (Whalley, 66); Okenabirhie (Amadi-Holloway, 78).

Subs not used: Charles-Cook (gk), Edwards, Rowland, Ward.

Referee: Lee Probert

Attendance: 28,844 (3,131 Shrewsbury fans)