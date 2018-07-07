Menu

Telford murder case: No action against woman and two youths who were arrested

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published:

Detectives investigating the murder of 42-year-old Derek Whyteside have revealed no action will be taken against a woman and two youths who were arrested following his death.

Derek Whyteside and his partner Michelle

The victim, of Chesterfield Road, Dawley, was found unconscious in Withywood Drive, Malinslee, on June 18, but later died. West Mercia Police said two men remain under investigation.

A 16-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has appeared in court charged with his murder.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
