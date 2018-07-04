Inquest opens into death of murder victim

Derek Alan Whyteside, of Chesterfield Road, Dawley, Telford, was found unconscious with head injuries by paramedics at about 4.30pm on June 18 and was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, the inquest at Shirehall heard yesterday.

The 42-year-old warehouseman was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham the same day and an investigation revealed severe head trauma and surgery was "deemed futile", coroner's officer Julie Hartridge said.

Mr Whyteside's death was confirmed in the early hours of June 20 and West Mercia Police began a murder investigation.

Alan Whyteside's body was identified by his father Alan Whyteside on June 21.

Assistant coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Heath Westerman, adjourned the inquest and extended his condolences to Mr Whyteside's family.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Stafford Crown Court charged with the murder of Mr Whyteside last week.

No plea or bail application were made at the hearing and he was remanded in youth detention until August.

Two men, a woman and two other teenage boys arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail.