Three in court over Telford wounding case

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published:

Three men have appeared in court charged in relation to street fight in Telford where two others were allegedly stabbed

Bank Way. Picture: Google StreetView.

Andrew Prempeh, 21, of Burford, and Tyler Love, 20, of Burtondale, both Brookside, and Declen Taverner, 18, of Fifth Avenue, Ketley Bank, all appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court charged with wounding.

The case relates to an incident in Bank Way, Ketley Bank, which happened at about 7.50pm on June 29, where officers found two men with serious injuries.

The matter was transferred to Shrewsbury Crown Court where it will next be heard on August 6.

