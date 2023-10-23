Shropshire law firms joy after rankings success

Anne Thomson earned the highest possible Band 1 ranking in the Shrewsbury and Surrounds category of the Chambers & Partners 2024 guide, as did her family law team.

And a number of specialist teams at FBC Manby Bowdler have also been highly ranked in the prestigious Chambers & Partners guide 2024 – including litigation, agriculture & rural affairs, family and clinical negligence.

Anne Thomson earned the highest possible Band 1 ranking in the Shrewsbury and Surrounds category, as did her family law team. Phil Cowell was ranked in Band 2 in the same section, and Claire Darley was in Band 2 in the Wolverhampton and Black Country section.

Sarah Baugh also achieved a Band 1 ranking for her work in the agriculture and rural services team, with her colleague Tom Devey ranked in Band 2. The team was ranked in the second tier for the whole of the Midlands.

FBC Manby Bowdler managing director Neil Lloyd said: “More of our solicitors have been singled out this year than last, some receiving the highest band ranking possible. These results are astonishing and I’m incredibly proud of our teams and those individuals mentioned in the Chambers guide. It is a testament to their hard work and commitment.

“These ranking showcase the best legal talent in the UK. It’s trusted proof of the quality of service you’ll receive from FBC Manby Bowdler.”

The clinical negligence team covering the whole of the Midlands was also ranked by Chambers alongside partner Tim Gray. There was a special mention for Michael Portman-Hann, who was listed as an ‘Associate to Watch’. Sue Todhunter in the personal injury department was also highlighted in Band 2.

Top litigation experts Guy Birkett and Charlotte Clode were also recognised by Chambers and Laura Vernon, from the real estate litigation team based in Redditch, received an ‘up & coming’ ranking.