'Wonderful memories we will cherish forever': Telford town centre sports bar announces sudden closure after two years

Two years after Billy the B.U.M.S. began welcoming customers in Southwater, the owners have announced that the doors have shut for good.

Taking to social media to make the announcement, a spokesperson for the bar said there were "mixed emotions" and thanked their "loyal customers" for the support.

The bar had been run by David and Stephanie Brinkworth, who ran the Society bar in Newport before opening the Telford town centre venue in 2023.

The post said: "It is with mixed emotions that we share Billy the B.U.M.S will be closing its doors effective immediately.

"We are deeply grateful to all of our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years - your kindness and patronage have meant the world.

"To our incredible staff, thank you for your hard work, dedication, and the joy you brought to this place every day.

"Together, we’ve created countless wonderful memories that we will cherish forever.

"From the bottom of our hearts - thank you."