The proposal which also includes a storage yard and access on land south east of Brynberth Enterprise Park were recently approved by Powys County Council.

Applicant Mr N Powell runs Bay Tree Living Ltd based at Llangunllo near Knighton and the proposed development is a storage building which is an expansion to an existing established commercial business that operates from the enterprise park.

The business is a wholesale company specialising in garden plant supports and a range of useful and practical garden items for wholesale customers.

The new building will allow the business to expand and increase its capacity. At the moment two full time staff are employed at the site and it would increase to three as a result of these proposals.

There are approximately three three-bed lorry movements a week for the current unit and it is expected to increase to six per week once the warehouse is operational.

The total site area is 4799.0m2 and the proposed building is 13.716m wide and 36.576m long. The footprint of the extension is 501.6m2.

The site currently comprises a segment of an existing agricultural field that adjoins the enterprise park and it is currently accessed via an existing field gate located to the south west of the site that connects directly to the existing enterprise park estate road

Within the site there is to be a parking area for employees with no public accessibility as there are no sales, reception or offices associated with the proposed development.

Rhayader Town Council also fully supported the plan before the final decision was made.