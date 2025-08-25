Telford law firm donates over £3,000 to help keep air ambulance flying high

Lawyers and support staff at mfg Solicitors in Telford donated £2,056.74 to the charity after holding a number of events over the past 12 months, including book sales, quizzes, dress down days, raffles and charity bake sales.

The Trustees from the mfg Charitable Foundation also donated a further £1,000 to the charity.

The funds raised for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, which is the Telford office’s chosen charity for 2024/25, will help it to operate its three air ambulances and support the lifesaving service which annually cost £16 million to maintain, with each critical mission costing almost £3,000.

Telford law firm MFG have donated over £3,000 to the Midlands Air Ambulance charity

Rachel Raybould, a solicitor and member of the CSR Committee at mfg Solicitors said: “We really have enjoyed doing all we can to support Midlands Air Ambulance Charity over the past year and have established a really strong relationship with their team.

"We have seen first-hand the incredible work they do across the region and so as an office we have been delighted to play our part in helping raise much needed funds.”

The charity does not receive funding from the Government or National Lottery for its daily missions but instead relies entirely on the support and generosity of local people and businesses.



Teri Harding, Corporate Partnerships Executive at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity added: “It was extremely humbling when mfg Solicitors chose us for their office charity. Since then, Rachel and the team have kept us updated on the huge range of fantastic events which the staff have been holding throughout the year.

“To be presented with a cheque for over £3,000 really is amazing and I can’t thank everyone at mfg enough for their passion and support.”