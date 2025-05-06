'Thrilled and honoured!' - Shropshire and Mid-Wales companies celebrate after bagging prestigious Kings Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The King’s Award for Enterprise recognises outstanding achievement by UK businesses in innovation, trade, sustainable development and social value.

The award programme, now in its 59th year, has seen more than 8,000 companies recognised since its inception in 1965.

Companies in Bridgnorth, Telford, Welshpool and Abermule all scooped prestigious Kings Awards today - with one firm taking the honour for the fourth occasion.

A worker at Grainger and Worrall in Bridgnorth with moulds and a pouring tank

Bridgnorth based Grainger & Worrall, which employs 525 people at its foundry in Shropshire, was one of only 46 organisations to be recognised in the high-profile innovation category.

Their work developing prototype 'gigacastings' which improve production processes in the automotive industry bagged them an award in the innovation category.

“The King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation is revered across the world and will support our desire to push technology - born in Shropshire - to customers in existing and emerging international markets," said Duncan Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Grainger & Worrall.

“This achievement reflects the dedication, creativity and expertise of our talented team, who relentlessly strive to push the boundaries of what is possible in aluminium casting technology.

“We are putting Bridgnorth on the global map when it comes to producing components that will help drive sustainable manufacturing for years to come.”

Adrian Ellam, CEO of Invertek Drives Ltd, at its global headquarters at Welshpool, Powys, UK.

In Powys, technology firm Invertek Drives bagged an international trade award, granted to companies who have demonstrated "outstanding growth in overseas earnings".

The company designs and manufactures variable frequency drives(VFD) - a type of motor drive system used in applications ranging from small appliances to large compressors - and employs over 400 people at its headquarters on Offas Dyke Business Park on the edge of Welshpool.

Adrian Ellam, CEO of Invertek Drives, said: "This prestigious recognition validates our international business strategy and commitment to creating innovative, energy-efficient solutions for global markets.

"Our VFDs play a crucial role in helping industries worldwide reduce energy consumption, optimise processes, and minimise environmental impact - all increasingly important as businesses focus on sustainability and operational efficiency."

Elsewhere in Powys, Montgomeryshire-based Stashed Products were also recognised with a Kings Award for Innovation after launching their space-rail bike storage system in 2022.

The Abermule firm has taken over 4,000 orders for the system, and last year said they were expecting revenues of over £10 million over the course of next five years.

Company founder Elliott Tanner appeared on BBC Television pitch show Dragons Den last year - where he secured a £100,000 investment for the business.

In Telford, Fabweld Steel Products, based on Tweedale Industrial Estate near Madeley, scooped an award in the sustainable development category.

The firm makes access covers and other fabricated steel products for the construction industry.

In February, the company said it would offer permanent contracts to all its apprentices upon successful completion of their training programmes, as part of its strategy to grow the business by 25 per cent by 2025.

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports, said: “There are some fantastic West Midlands businesses recognised in this year’s King’s Awards for Enterprise.

"I wish the winners every success as they continue to grow, innovate and prosper, and commend the invaluable contributions they have already made to communities at home in the West Midlands and abroad, helping to boost the UK economy.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise were renamed two years ago to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.