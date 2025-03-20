Telford sheet metal firm announces rebrand and new website

CEL Sheetmetal announced the launch of its new brand and accompanying redesigned website this week.

The firm which is based in Stafford Park, Telford, says the rebrand marks an "exciting new chapter" which reflecting its ongoing growth ambitions.

The redesigned website allows clients to easily navigate through the company’s wide range of services, including laser cutting, CNC forming and metal fabrication. Each service is detailed with technical insights and real-world applications, providing a comprehensive understanding of CEL’s capabilities.

’’Our rebrand is more than just a visual update; it represents who we are and where we’re heading as a company,” said Christopher Greenough, Managing Director of CEL Sheetmetal.

“We’re expanding our team, optimising 24-hour operations and ensuring our services are accessible to clients across the UK. Our new brand and website is designed to make it easier for clients to explore our services and learn about our dedication to sustainability, not only that, it also gives us a great opportunity to champion the fact that we supply the whole chain of our process from within the UK’’.

Paul Sweeting, Chief Operating Officer of Northern Industries Group, added: ‘’The rebrand and website launch are key steps in enhancing our customer experience and showcasing the exceptional work that we do."

Visit the new website at www.celsheetmetal.com.