Chicken shop fined thousands for 'acrid' smell that left neighbours' eyes watering

Bosses of Pepes Piri Piri Chicken in Bridge Street, Wellington, have been ordered to cover the large fine and court costs after the takeaway was found to be in breach of a notice to put an end to a nuisance odour.

The prosecution was brought by Telford & Wrekin Council at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday, July 23, under the Environmental Protection Act for causing nuisance odours.

The local authority said their officers reported a ‘burnt’ or ‘acrid’ smell from the business that was reported to affect residents’ throats and make their eyes water.

Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Residents stated they were unable to use their gardens, open windows, hang out washing or have guests due to the smell, which occurred during business opening hours from 11am to 10pm.

Despite repeated warnings and numerous visits from the council’s environmental health, the nuisance odours persisted - which the council said affected the residents' mental health and well-being.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for homes, enforcement and customer services said: “This is an unusual case as prosecutions for odour are rare.

"Our officers worked diligently to gather enough evidence to ensure a successful prosecution in line with our mission to keep Telford and Wrekin a clean, green and safe place to live and do business.”

Walsall-based DKR Consultancy Services Ltd was imposed with the bill, which includes the council’s costs, to be paid within 28 days.