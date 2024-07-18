Empower Trust celebrates successful year with further growth planned

Empower Trust, based in Shrewsbury, is a network of unique and diverse church and community academies dedicated to the provision of an outstanding education for every child within its family of schools.

Carla Whelan, Chief Executive officer, joined the trust a year ago and during that time has led the team on a journey of progress and collaboration. Reflecting on the past year, she said the trust was proud to announce a year of growth, achievement, and continued commitment to its school communities.

She said: “It has been an amazing year and we are absolutely delighted with everything we have been able to achieve. One trust over many sites encapsulates the unity and strength of the eight schools under our umbrella.

“Through initiatives such as the People Voice sessions and the Impact Review, Empower Trust has put the voices of our stakeholders at the forefront, shaping the direction of the trust.

“The trust has seen significant accomplishments in the past year, from forming the FAME programme for teachers to revising our approach to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, resulting in increased funding for schools.”

Additionally, the trust has prioritised professional development through the NPQ programme, emphasising the power of working together as a team. It has been the first trust to achieve a trust NPQ project boasting over 100 staff completing this together.

Sam Scott, Director of Education, who also oversees the Shropshire Primary Partnership - part of Empower MAT - said: “I am delighted at this outcome. More than 95 per cent of our teaching staff are learning together and we believe that personifies who we are – a learning trust willing to model our ongoing commitment to improvement.”

With a focus on financial sustainability, Empower Trust has ensured that all schools are moving into the future with favourable budgets. By streamlining operations and aligning with central finance, the trust has been able to maximise resources and provide better value to its schools.

Academic achievement has shown improvement across the board in 2024, and trust outcomes feature strongly nationally in end of year data.

Kelly Lee, Strategic Lead for Learning, said: “I believe our focused commitment on developing our teaching techniques is showing daily in our practice. Our new monitoring systems built collegially by our teachers mean it’s supportive in growth and this is backed up by our new THRIVE cycle appraisal which is completely removing any pay-related performance focus.”

Looking ahead, Empower Trust plans to build networks for teachers and Learning Support Assistants to enhance knowledge sharing and ensure the best educational experience for all students – a top priority in developing inclusive leadership where everyone’s voice matters.

Partnerships and community engagement will remain a priority for the trust as it seeks to expand its reach and provide a wider range of opportunities for its schools and students.