Business initiative launched to help Telford firms grow

The ‘Telford Growth Enabler’ programme is running over a 12-month period as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to nurturing and developing its economy.

Delivered by business growth specialists Good2Great, the scheme is funded through the government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, part of its Levelling Up agenda.

“This is an exciting new scheme which will provide free assistance to established business people in all sectors,” explained Johnny Themans of Good2Great. “The programme will help companies identify opportunities for expansion and overcome any possible barriers, helping them to better understand their business and develop plans for significant improvement across all areas.

“Participants will have access to industry-leading analysis tools backed up by tailored support from our experienced coaches throughout the programme. It’s been a tough and confusing few years for businesses, but it is encouraging that local companies remain ambitious to grow and succeed.”

For more information see https://good-2-great-8499938.hs-sites.com/twbusinessgrowth