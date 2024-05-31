WH Smith has brought back the Toys R Us brand and its store in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury will hold a grand opening event including a goody bag giveaway on Saturday, June 8.

The store will be hosting a grand opening event for customers from 8.30am to 1pm.

Geoffrey the Giraffe will be joining the WHSmith team for an official ribbon cutting when the store opens, before greeting visitors to the store throughout the morning.

The Toys R Us 'shop-in-a-shop' taking shape in Shrewsbury

The first 50 children visiting the store will also receive a free Toys R Us goody bag worth over £20 – doors will open at 8.30am so get there early for the giveaway!