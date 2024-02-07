Newport company hails apprentices for playing integral part in business

After becoming one of the first SMEs in the country to offer degree apprenticeships, Ascendancy says it advertises that option with new jobs they create, as well as continuing to offer Level 3 apprenticeships for those leaving school.

Director Helen Culshaw said: “When apprentices join Ascendancy they are immediately enrolled into our Ascendancy Academy, a structured programme of training and support.

"We have a skills list that we periodically assess them against, identify areas where their skills are not yet fully developed, and provide additional training and support in that area.

“They, and all staff, have regular internal training sessions as well as one-to-one sessions with an internal trainer, and each apprentice has a mentor.”

The latest apprentices to the team were Madeline Harper and Alice Sereda.

“As a company, we regularly provide work experience opportunities, and I volunteer as an Enterprise Adviser, working with schools in Telford & Wrekin on careers education,” added Helen. “We do not see an ‘apprenticeship’ as being a bar to progression in any way.

"In fact, quite the opposite, apprentices progress through the business just as any other member of staff would, and experience shows us that with the right support, they excel and enhance the business in so many ways.”