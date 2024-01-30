Duncan takes up chief executive role at Evolution Castings Group

Evolution Castings Group, comprising the Grainger and Worrall group of companies, has named Duncan Eldridge as Chief Executive Officer.

He will assume day-to-day control of the business and Andrew Burn, currently the Group’s Executive Chairman, will become the Non-Executive Chairman.

Mr Burn said the appointment was a key step in the company's growth plans.

"It reinforces our desire to recruit and retain the very best people in the marketplace," he added.

"Duncan’s prior experience and knowledge of operating in overseas markets is going to be invaluable to the Group."

Mr Eldridge has had a long career in international manufacturing and technology businesses.

After starting his career as a manufacturing engineer in automotive components, working in UK, Europe and the United States, he progressed through project management to operations director roles initially in the automotive sector and then in aerospace avionics.

He has worked closely with major customers in UK, Europe and United States.

For the past 15 years, he has held several Managing Director positions at Morgan Advanced Materials, Marshall Aerospace and Northrop Grumman in each case leading businesses with subsidiaries across multiple countries.

He said “This is an exciting time for the Evolution Castings Group.

"The business has outstanding capabilities in aluminium casting which it deploys to support blue-chip international customers in automotive and other sectors.

"I look forward to building on fantastic results the business has achieved in 2023 and helping to deliver its full potential in the years ahead."