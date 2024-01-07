Supermarket giant applies to make new approved Telford store bigger

The company won planning consent for its new store on the corner of Colliers Way and Rock Road, in The Rock, Telford, last year.

But bosses say the application has been so long in the system that the company's trading guidelines have changed. They have also applied to vary several other approved technical conditions.

"It is two years since the previous application was submitted and in the intervening time, Lidl have amended their store designs to respond to market demands and customer requirements," say the agents WSP.

"The current application seeks to amend the approved scheme to bring it into line with Lidl’s latest store design."

The proposed Lidl store at The Rock, Telford. Image: WSP/Lidl

If approved the site 1.09 hectare site near Old Park Roundabout will also get three more car parking bays as well as an increase in net sales area from 1,256sqm to 1,331sqm and a total external area increase from 1,975sqm to 2,031sqm.

The application is out for public consultation on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning website with the reference number TWC/2023/0932