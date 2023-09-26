Young builders of the future get to grips with mini-diggers

Allscott Meads Primary School children with their diggers

SJ Roberts Construction, which recently built Allscott Meads Primary School, and sister company SJ Roberts Homes, are on-site next to it, constructing the second phase of the Allscott Meads community.

And with pupils now learning at the school, there’s a captive audience monitoring progress on site.

Matthew Roberts, construction director at SJ Roberts Construction, said: "Having been instrumental in the construction of the new school, it’s great to now see the first pupils benefit from the fantastic facilities on offer to them.

"Of course, Allscott Meads isn’t ‘just’ a new housing development; it holds a huge amount of history with its background as the home of British Sugar’s sugar beet factory, so it offers pupils plenty of learning opportunities."

Allscott Meads Primary School children with their new mini diggers

“As a live development, we recognised though that many of the younger pupils would be fascinated with the construction vehicles on site and so it’s been a pleasure to partner with Ridgway Rentals who provide our own full-sized plant equipment to contribute to the children’s play-based learning with this set of mini vehicles and associated safety kit.”

The pupils at Allscott Primary received a set of mini vehicles which includes ride-on JCB excavators, dumpers and tractors, all supplied by Oswestry-based Ridgway Rentals.

Additionally, SJ Roberts Construction has provided the school with mini hard hats, high-vis jackets, building blocks and play tables.

Kirsty Parkison, the headteacher at Allscott Primary School, said: “Our pupils are already so lucky to have access to such wonderful facilities in this brand-new school, but with construction on-going, this adds to their fascination with what’s going on around them.

“The younger pupils in particular love nothing more than learning through play and there are many well-documented benefits of doing so. Having access to quality, realistic and size-appropriate equipment such as these construction vehicles is simply fantastic and we’re hugely grateful to the team at SJ Roberts and its partners for donating these to them.