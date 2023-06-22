Deli 45 in Newport

Lisa Baker, owner of the Deli 45 café in Newport, wrote on social media that it was "with great sadness" she had taken the decision to close on July 28.

She told the Shropshire Star that a 'never-ending' list of obstacles, including high energy bills and the cost of ingredients, had forced her to make the decision.

"It has been a hard decision but under the current cost of living crisis, I cannot carry on any longer," she said. "Everything is just so expensive – the energy you use, the ingredients you need.

"Gas and electric has been more than my rent every month and with VAT and other things, it's never-ending. It comes to a point where it's like robbing Peter to pay Paul.

"Some weeks you can't afford to pay yourself a wage and so it has come to the point where enough is enough.

"It's not going to get any better. I have been waiting for the warmer weather to get here, thinking it would make a difference, but it hasn't.

"So it was crunch time and I have made the decision to close at the end of July.

"I would like to thank everyone for their custom, support and friendship over the years.

"I have been in floods of tears at the reaction – with every comment I have read and every person who has come in and commented. It has been six years since I first started the business, so it is hard."

Deli 45's announcement

Newport councillor Peter Scott said the news was a blow to the town.

"Sadly, the cost of running cafés has gone up, raw materials and fuel, electricity particularly, are a big issue," he said.

"It's a sign that the cost of living crisis continues to hit our high streets and that's a very sad thing.

"This is a sad loss to the town and I wish Lisa and her staff well.

"We can't afford to lose our eateries because, along with independent shops, it's a big part of the experience of using our high street here in Newport."

The decision came after a fish and chip shop in Newport closed 'until further notice' due to the spiralling costs of potatoes.

Zach Yiacoumis has been running Zach's Plaice in Newport's High Street for more than a decade.

But earlier this week, a sign was posted on the door that said: "Due to the price increase in potatoes Zach's Plaice is closed until further notice."

Councillor Thomas Janke added: "It’s my hope that someone will be able to take the reins and re-open the business.