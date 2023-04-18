Teamwork: Shropshire businesses link up to promote each other

Group new car sales manager Dan Foskett (right) and Mazda and Kia new car sales manager Joshua Wigston (left) from Furrows Group deliver the demonstrator Mazda CX-60 to Salop Leisure’s marketing manager Ed Glover.

Furrows Group, which has Ford, Mazda, Kia and Skoda new car franchises in Shrewsbury, Telford and Oswestry, has teamed up with award-winning caravan and motorhome dealership Salop Leisure.

Furrows is loaning a new Mazda CX-60 in the company’s livery to Salop Leisure which will be used as a demonstrator to deliver touring caravans to customers.

The new CX-60 is Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and is also available as a diesel option.

In addition to power and fuel economy, the PHEV option has a low environmental impact and the battery comes with a guarantee of eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. A powerful 2.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor deliver an exhilarating drive

The new e-SKYACTIV D diesel engine offers low emissions and excellent fuel efficiency with high levels of torque. The 3.3-litre inline-six engine is refined and smooth, for a superior driving experience.

Joshua Wigston, new car sales manager for Furrows Group in Shrewsbury, said: “We are really excited to be working with Salop Leisure and are confident that the partnership will be mutually beneficial. Both Furrows Group and Salop Leisure are strong Shropshire brands and it makes perfect sense to work together."

Ed Glover, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, said: “The two businesses have so much in common in terms of the quality of our products and services that we offer.