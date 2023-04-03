Protolabs

Protolabs has combined its own, state-of-the-art digital factories in the UK and Europe with a distributed network of manufacturers that is powered by Hubs, transforming the way production at all volumes can be achieved quickly and to the highest quality.

Customers across aerospace, automotive, construction, medical and renewables can benefit from the new capabilities across CNC machining, injection moulding, and 3D printing services by tapping into the digital network.

This complements the low-volume, on-demand manufacturing services already available from Protolabs sites in Telford in the UK and Putzbrunn in Germany.

"As a business, we are fortunate to speak and work with thousands of customers," said Bjoern Klaas, Vice President and Managing Director of Protolabs Europe.

"Whether in Europe or worldwide, customers have told us that speed is still a priority when producing parts to support their product innovation or mitigate supply chain pressures.

“However, with the pressure of reduced budgets comes an increased demand for cost-efficient parts, particularly at higher volumes and longer lead times. Our digital network directly addresses that need.

With volume pricing options, customers can lower their overall piece-part price as quantity increases for machined and moulded parts.

The new manufacturing model provides CNC machining, injection moulding and 3D printing.