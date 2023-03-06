Telford business Chrisbeon helps promote recycling message

Cathy Benwell and Richard Benwell, founders of A Good Thing.

Chrisbeon, based in Stafford Park, Telford, teamed up with not-for-profit organisation A Good Thing to donate Chrisbeon’s unwanted items to Shrewsbury Ark, which provides ongoing support and day centre facilities for homeless and vulnerable people.

Richard Hughes of Chrisbeon said: “A Good Thing is such a great service: simple for people to use and such a great way to connect charities with local businesses.

“We really wanted to spread the word about what A Good Thing does, as we feel strongly about avoiding items going to landfill and feel it is extremely important to support local charities at the same time.”

When Chrisbeon was carrying out a refit at Shropshire-based Nidec Control Techniques, who were marking their 50th birthday with a revamp of their office space, the team recommended A Good Thing to see if they could be matched with a charity that could use their old furniture.

Nidec’s Elaine Aykroyd-Bell used the organisation’s app to list the items – and a match was quickly found with the Shropshire-based charity, The Crossbar Foundation, which is opening a new education centre at Battlefield in Shrewsbury. The charity received desks, carpet tiles, filing cabinets and more for the new space via A Good Thing.

The Crossbar Foundation centre will provide training and education programmes to young people who are currently classed as NEET or are not able to access mainstream education. The courses enable young people to gain qualifications suitable for future employment.

Sophia Smart, of Nidec, said: “It is really important to the team here at Nidec that we prevent items from going to landfill. It is perfect that our furniture can be donated to a charity and reused.

“I personally know the amazing work that The Crossbar Foundation does, and to be able to support their growth and help them reach more children and young people in the local area is just fantastic.”

Lynette Whiting of The Crossbar Foundation said: “It all happened so quickly! We saw the offer for the desks and thought they would be perfect for the new space. But we quickly learned that the business had even more items on offer, and that they were keen to donate them to us rather than sending them to landfill – Nidec has kitted out the whole space!”

Anna Rose Bowler, of A Good Thing, said: “Richard has become a fantastic champion of A Good Thing, and we are delighted to be working with him and the team at Chrisbeon. Working on the frontline of office refurbishment, Chrisbeon sees first-hand the items that are likely to be sent off to landfill or for recycling. By sharing news of our charity with its clients, not only is Chrisbeon preventing waste, but it’s supporting amazing local charities too.

“Now more than ever, charities need our support: demand for their services is increasing and costs are spiralling. When a business donates furniture, stationery, laptops - literally any item that is no longer needed - it makes a huge difference to the local community.”