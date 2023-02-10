Have your say on ambitious plans for new Aldi in Shropshire

Aldi

The discount retailer put forward a proposal to develop a new food store on a site off the A495 Scotland Street, opposite Ellesmere Business Park.

But the company wants residents to take part in a consultation after putting forward its vision for redevelopment of the site.

Details of the development are available at aldiconsultation.co.uk/Ellesmere, where an online feedback form is also available.

A virtual consultation will be held until Wednesday, February 20 and visitors to the website can leave their feedback on the proposals.