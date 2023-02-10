Notification Settings

Have your say on ambitious plans for new Aldi in Shropshire

By Matthew Panter

Residents in Ellesmere have until the middle of the month to have their say on a proposed new Aldi scheme.

Aldi
Aldi

The discount retailer put forward a proposal to develop a new food store on a site off the A495 Scotland Street, opposite Ellesmere Business Park.

But the company wants residents to take part in a consultation after putting forward its vision for redevelopment of the site.

Details of the development are available at aldiconsultation.co.uk/Ellesmere, where an online feedback form is also available.

A virtual consultation will be held until Wednesday, February 20 and visitors to the website can leave their feedback on the proposals.

People can also find out more information and provide their feedback by calling the Freephone information number, 0800 298 7040, or emailing feedback@consultation-online.co.uk

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

